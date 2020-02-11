Call for action against illegal fuel tankers

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has requested district authorities in the State to confiscate illegal bowsers that carry large quantities of fuel to client locations. Action on such illegal tankers had been a long-pending demand of petroleum dealers.

Bowsers are tankers that can carry up to 12 kilolitre of fuel and are operated by a section of fuel pump operators to supply fuel to industries and companies that require large quantities of fuel. These do not have any legal sanction and do not confirm to safety norms and have been in existence for over 10 years now.

“They take away a portion of sale of some bunks. They manage to survive by giving discounts and credit to the buyers. But with vehicles costing ₹20 lakh, the salary for the driver and the low commission that dealers get, most times the buyers do not get the proper quantity that they pay for. In the long-term they end up losing to such bowsers,” said a dealer, who preferred to be anonymous.

Another dealer said that oil companies, the police, RTO and even staff in the buyer’s establishments were the reason for the survival of such illegal bowsers. “Last year, the Oil Ministry had officially granted permission for legal bowsers that carry fuel to buyers. Those adhere to fire safety norms and have all the required legal documents. They operate within a certain radius and do not take away the sales volume of other fuel outlets,” he explained.

Fiat to oil companies

Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association president K.P. Murali said that the State office of the PESO, in its order, has advised oil companies to ensure that illegal bowsers are not filled at retail outlets and compliance of petroleum rules are strictly adhered to in respect of loading of bowsers at the retail outlets.

The deputy chief controller of explosives in neighbouring States have also been asked to issue similar letters to district authorities, police and oil majors. “This is a good order and we hope necessary orders would be taken. Since PESO does not have the necessary manpower, the district administration should take steps. It would help regulate the trade,” Mr. Murali added.