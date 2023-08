August 17, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST

TALK: Stubborn Waters: The Cooum’s Many Urban Histories by Aditya Ramesh and R. Bhavani, Roja Muthiah Research Library, Taramani, 5.30 p.m.

PANEL DISCUSSION: Cultural Narratives Through Design-Echoes of Madras, organised by Padaippu in collaboration with Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai, Madras Literary Society, 45, 16, College Rd, DPI Campus, 11.30 a.m.