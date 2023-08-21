ADVERTISEMENT

Madras Day | Calendar of events: August 22

August 21, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HERITAGE WALK: Aminjikarai: exploring the old and new, by Tirupurasundari Sevvel, an architect, heritage conservationist and author, 5 p.m.  Write to library-chennai@goethe.de to register for the walk.

TALK: Treasures in the Madras museum by Chithra Madhavan, Press Institute Of India, CIT Campus, Taramani, 5 p.m. 

TALK: Chennai Heritage Madras Musings lecture series, ‘A Social Transformation via Surfing’ by Arun Vasu, Amethyst, Whites Rd, Royapettah, 6 p.m.

TALK:  The Changing Face of Madras Fashion by Sreemathy Mohan, organised by Madhuradhwani, Arkay Convention Center, Royapettah High Rd, Luz, Mylapore, 6.15 p.m. 

