Caesar gets a fond farewell from CISF

Nine-year-old labrador sniffer dog Caesar bade adieu to the K-9 squad of CISF at Chennai airport on September 30.

From flowers to cake, CISF personnel gave Caesar a heartfelt farewell. “Caesar will be dearly missed by all of us at the airport. Airport is one place where we see numerous challenges on a daily basis and Caesar has been an excellent companion to its handler and the CISF team at the airport, especially while handling issues of suspicious or unclaimed baggage. If anyone spots such a baggage, the area is cordoned off and there is a strict protocol in place. But during many such instances, Caesar has helped us tackle it with minimal disruptions to passengers. Even during the anti-sabotage alert, Caesar has been of great assistance,” a CISF personnel said.

He has been with us after retirement and now looking for a good home. Anyone who wishes to take him in can reach out to the CISF team at the airport. Following the retirement of Caesar, Yazhini, a nine-month-old British breed labrador, has entered the K-9 squad. “Yazhini has been performing exceedingly well during the training session,” he added.

