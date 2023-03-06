Cadre of Aadhi Thamilar Katchi and Naam Thamilar Katchi clash in Porur

HamberMenu
Recently, NTK chief coordinator Seeman was criticised for his remarks about a Dalit sub-caste, which the Aadhi Thamilar Katchi represented

March 06, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel outside the Naam Thamilar Katchi office in Lakshmi Nagar, Porur in Chennai on Monday.

Police personnel outside the Naam Thamilar Katchi office in Lakshmi Nagar, Porur in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The cadre of Aadhi Thamilar Katchi and Naam Thamilar Katchi (NTK) clashed in Porur as the former protested in front of the latter’s office on Monday.

Recently, NTK chief coordinator Seeman was criticised for his remarks about a Dalit sub-caste during a campaign speech for the Erode (East) byelection. His speech sparked protests from the cadre of the Aadhi Thamilar Katchi, which represented the sub-caste in question.

On Monday, Aadhi Thamilar Katchi cadre, holding their party flag, took out a procession to the office of the NTK at Lakshmi Nagar in Porur and also protested on Arcot Road. When the police blocked them, a few of them gave the slip and ran towards the office. The NTK cadre, who were inside the building, came out.

Both sides had a heated argument, which escalated, and they began throwing stones, bottles and wooden logs at each other. The police arrested 30 cadre of the Aadhi Thamilar Katchi and brought the situation under control. A glass panel of the office was damaged, and the police are investigating.

