Cacti continue to serve these residents in Chennai as ‘guard plants’ 

December 31, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Residents of Balakrishnan Road in Valmiki Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur are prickly about unauthorised parking in their turf, and they display this sentiment in a fashion that is both dramatic and literal.

Rows of cacti are parked where vehicles were earlier parked clandestinely. A section of the residents, particularly those from the Valmiki Nagar Residents Welfare Association, is behind this initiative which saw the light two years ago, something that was announced earlier in these pages. From the success it has enjoyed, the initiative seems to recommend itself strongly to other neighbourhoods pitted unequally against unauthorised parking.

The residents are said to work closely with two others who have stakes in the road — Greater Chennai Corporation and the traffic police.

Reported by many other residents as a prime mover behind the exercise, Abhilash Kumar Bhattaram observes this move has had the blessings of both these government agencies from the get-go.

Except for the cacti, the initiative is sustained by resources obtained by scratching around the neighbourhood. A water distribution unit exists on the road, and water cans past their usefulness are sliced and turned into makeshift pots from the cacti. As cacti are hardy and survive in arid conditions, storing water in their frames, the demand for watering them remains manageable.

C Konguvel, another resident, notes boys working at the unit pitch in with the regular maintenance.

The presence of cacti — in artificial settings — on a busy urban thoroughfare provides a gravitational push to visitors’ mandibles.

Can there be anything more jaw-dropping than a cacti garden fighting unauthorised parking? It presence piquing curiosity and the story behing that curious and whacky, other neighbourhoods have been drawn into battles against unauthorised parking in their corners.

R Mageshwaran, secretary of residents association at Elegant, an apartment on Balakrishnan Road, remarks there could not have been better choice than cacti as “guard plants”.

His argument in favour of these members of the Cactaceae family: The cacti begin to bloom at the crepuscular hour, making for an arresting picture at night. During the day, they go back to being their staid self, which makes their noctural display grander.

Balakrishnan Road is perpendicular to First Seward Road; and enormous in its dimensions, the Thiruvanmiyur water distribution station (under CMWSSB’s Area XIII division) straddles both these road.

Unauthorised parking along its compound walls has been a prickly issue for the CMWSSB station too. But it took the residents to work out an equally prickly solution — and an effective one at that — to the thorny issue.