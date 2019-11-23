Cable work damages newly-laid footpath on Adithanar bridge in Pudupet

More than a fortnight after the pavement along the Adithanar (earlier Harris) bridge across the Cooum River in Pudupet was dug up to lay utility cables, the authorities of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have not initiated work to repair it. Pedestrians are having a tough time walking on the broken footpath and instead walk on the carriageway, putting themselves at risk. The footpath itself was laid just a few months ago and the broken tiles of the protective wall too were replaced.

The bridge offers easy access to the second-hand automobile spare parts shops in Pudupet, as well as Ritchie Street, city’s electronics hub. Thousands of small traders and customers pass through Adithanar Salai. “The road is narrow and heavily congested due to the continuous movement of vehicles, leaving no space for pedestrians. Walkers have to wait till the flow of vehicles eases to cross the road, as the pavement is out of bounds. Traffic is unregulated on this route,” says V. Kaviarasu, who commutes via this road often.

Three police booths are located on the stretch to monitor the movement of vehicles as motorists prefer to this stretch over the congested Poonamallee High Road to reach Anna Salai and Kamaraj Salai. Motorists from Langs Garden Road too take a left turn to reach Anna Salai via Adithanar bridge. Absence of traffic police personnel at Adithanar bridge and at the intersection of Dams Road and Adithanar Salai encourages some motorists to indulge in rash driving.

When contacted, a Corporation official said that the footpath was dug to lay utility cables including internet cables. With the deepening and desilting of the river, the level of water in the river in the neighbourhood has been on the rise for the few months. As a result, utility cables that were once beneath the bridge were removed and re-installed on the surface of the bridge along the footpath.

“Steps will be taken to re-lay tiled footpath on the bridge soon,” said a Corporation official.