Cabin crew find it tough to be in PPE for long hours

08 June 2020 00:00 IST

‘We need help to take it off even to have a sip of water’

Flight attendants work like front line warriors, completely covered from head to toe in personal protection equipment (PPE). Unlike healthcare professionals, they are not used to donning these clothes for long hours.

While it is manageable on short haul flights, being airborne with these PPEs for over two-and-a-half hours or more is tough, say some flight attendants.

“Of course, it is for our own safety and we want to wear them too. But to drink water and have a quick bite is difficult while wearing them. We need help from colleagues to take them off even to have a sip of water. We can go without drinking water for short flights but for long flights, like on Delhi-Chennai trip, it is exhausting to go on without water because we keep walking every now and then,” said a cabin crew member of an airline.

Acid test

The real difficulty will arise when regular international passenger operations begin, say some of the flight attendants. “It is quite suffocating wearing the PPE over the airline uniform for a few hours. I am scared to think how it will be if we have to be in them for something like 10 hours or 12 hours in the coming months. Maybe, we will eventually get used to it. After all, this is the way forward,” another cabin crew member said.