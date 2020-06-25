Cab owners seek a host of relief

CHENNAI

25 June 2020 23:44 IST

An association of rental vehicle owners has moved the Madras High Court seeking a host of relief, including financial assistance of ₹15,000 each, waiver of State road tax for the lockdown period and extension of vehicle insurance by six months.

The Tamil Nadu Independent Rental Vehicle Owners’ and Drivers’ Association wanted a six-month extension for renewal of fitness certificate and transport badge, interest-free loan of up to ₹2 lakh and exemption from payment of toll for one year. Stating that members of the association had suffered a lot economically because of the lockdown to fight COVID-19, they insisted on sale of petrol and diesel at subsidised rates. The case was filed through their counsel Kanimozhi Mathi.

Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy on Thursday ordered notices to the Centre as well as the State government.

