‘CAB in flagrant defiance of principle of equality’

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is in flagrant defiance of the principle of equality and secularism embedded in the Constitution, said N. Ram, chairman, THG Publishing Private Limited.

He was speaking at the graduation day for the Shift 1 students of The New College on Thursday.

“If you discriminate against Muslims who entered the country and reward Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and others, under the pretext that they are persecuted wherever they are coming from, you are not treating them (Muslims) in the same way,” he said.

Stating that he hoped the matter is taken to the Supreme Court, Mr. Ram said the entire system would be put to test on the issue of whether a particular religion can be discriminated against.

“It is a direct challenge to what the Constitution says and what came out of our freedom struggle,” he added.

Speaking about the journey of The New College, Mr. Ram said the institution had effectively struck a balance between the pursuit of excellence and making education accessible at all levels, in a progressive and modern sense. “Education has strengthened your innate capabilities, conferred on you specific and special advantages, as well as prepared all of you for productive, promising and interesting careers,” Mr. Ram said, addressing the graduates.

‘Oxygen of the country’

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali Azimjah, chairman of The New College managing committee, presided over the graduation and asked the students to keep updating themselves to ensure that they are ready to face an ever-changing world.

“Remember to pursue your passion and do the best in the path you chose. Many of you will be great leaders of the country in the years to come,” he said.

Stating that secularism is the oxygen without which India cannot survive, the Prince of Arcot said the country should remain secular at all times.