Cab driver arrested for pushing a passenger to death in Navalur

Umender who died after a cab driver pushed him down. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 04, 2022 16:46 IST

Incident happened after argument over conveying one-time password

Kelambakkam police on Monday arrested a driver, working with a cab aggregator, for pushing a passenger to death after a heated argument over conveying the one-time password.

The victim, Umender, was working as an engineer in a private firm in Coimbatore and he had come down to the city for the week-end. He and his family stayed at a relative's house in Guduvanchery. On Sunday, he accompanied his wife Bhavya and her sister's family to a mall on Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Navalur. While they were returning to Guduvanchery where their relative's family stays, Umender booked a car of a leading cab aggregator to travel back.

The police said as soon as the car reached them, they got into it. Umender was searching his mobile as the driver Ravi asked him to share the one-time password. There was some delay in sharing the number. This irritated the driver who got into an argument with his passenger. The driver told him to get down from the vehicle if he did not share the OTP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Umender got down from the car closing the door with a bang, and his family members also followed him. The driver abused him further . At this point, Umender reportedly hit the driver with a cool drink can. Ravi then got down from the car and hit Umender with a mobile phone and allegedly punched him in the face. He also pushed him down and the family thrashed the driver. Umender, meanwhile, fell unconscious and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On information, the Kelambakkam police sent the body for post-mortem and arrested Ravi later.

Police said Ravi, 41, who is from Salem and staying in St. Thomas Mount, was arrested on charges of murder. He was remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a court.