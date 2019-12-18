CAA: Spirited protest by students at Madras university

Students of the University of Madras staged a spirited protest inside the campus from Tuesday morning till late into the night. They were joined by students of city colleges in opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the police action on protesters elsewhere.

Over 500 students from the university and colleges across the city gathered at the main entrance of the university’s main campus on Kamarajar Salai. They shouted slogans against the Union government for having enacted the “discriminatory and divisive” legislation. The protesters said the amendment to the Citizenship Act was unwarranted and threatened their social, economic and cultural identity. “We oppose the CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens) tooth and nail, and condemn the brutality unleashed on agitating students,” said a spokesperson of the protesters. The agitators also condemned the “police brutality” against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University. “The act is highly discriminatory as it excludes the Muslims as well as the Sri Lankan Tamils,” said a student who participated in the protest. “The same government which now discriminates people on the basis of religion will in the future exclude people based on their caste as well”.

Two students — Karthikeyan and Subbaya — were picked up by the police on the Marina campus. Apparently, they were receiving students from other colleges. The duo were forcibly bundled into a police van and taken into custody. Their arrest led to the intensification of the stir on the main campus and the students who squatted in protest refused to budge in. They demanded the immediate release of two from their custody but police asked them to disperse from the place as precondition to release them.

The police said they will release the arrested students if the agitators dropped their stir. Vice-Chancellor P. Duraisamy and Registrar R. Srinivasan held talks with the protesters. But the students said they will not budge till the CAA was withdrawn.

Heavy police presence was noticed inside the campus in view of prevailing tension. The university administration declared holiday from December 18 to 23. Already vacation was planned from December 24, this has been further extended.