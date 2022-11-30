CAA is arbitrary, DMK tells SC

November 30, 2022 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday said in the Supreme Court that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 is arbitrary as it only considers religious minorities from three countries while keeping Sri Lankan Tamils staying in India as refugees.

“The Act is arbitrary as it relates to only three countries – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh – and is confined to only six religions – Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities – and expressly excludes Muslims. Furthermore, even while considering religious minorities, it keeps Tamils of Indian origin, who are presently staying in India as refugees after fleeing from Sri Lanka due to persecution,” the DMK, represented by senior advocate P. Wilson, said in an affidavit.

The affidavit said the Act was “against the Tamil race.”

“The Act ignores the reality that for several decades Tamil refugees who have settled in Tamil Nadu are deprived of their fundamental rights and other rights due to non-citizenship and non-naturalisation,” the DMK added.

