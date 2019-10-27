CA swindles NRI of ₹32 lakh

The Anti-Bank Fraud Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a chartered accountant for allegedly swindling ₹32 lakh, after hacking a non-resident Indian’s account in a bank in Dubai.

The suspect, Sivaraj, 45, has an office in the city. The complainant, Das Shanty Devadoss, has been residing in the United Arab Emirates for the last 15 years.

According to the complainant, on June 13 last year, he received a message on his phone that there had been a direct debit of 170,208 UAE dirhams — equivalent to ₹32 lakh — from his account at the Emirates NBD Bank, Dubai. He was shocked as the transaction was not done by him. He immediately reported the matter to the ENBD Bank at the Dubai Airline Centre branch. He also complained to the Dubai Cyber Crime unit. The bank authorities said the direct remit was made in a fraudulent manner, to a person in India, by the name of Rajkumar.

The swindled amount was transferred to an account in Chennai. The UAE bank said it had intimated this to the bank in Chennai.

On instructions of City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, who received the complaint, the case was investigated, and the accused nabbed. Further investigation is on to see whether the suspect is involved in similar offences.