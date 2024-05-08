C. Velayuthan, BJP’s first MLA in T.N., dies

C. Velayuthan, 74, the BJP’s first MLA from Tamil Nadu, died of cardiac arrest at his home at Karuppukodu near Nagercoil on Wednesday morning.

He is survived by his son Ram Bhagavath and daughters Nivedita and Sivanandhini. The last rites will be held on Thursday.

Mr. Velayuthan joined the RSS in 1963 and Hindu Munnani in 1982 after the Mandaikaadu riots. He unsuccessfully contested from the Padmanabhapuram Assembly seat in 1989 and 1991 elections as a BJP nominee.

In the 1996 Assembly election, Mr. Velayuthan emerged victorious from there by defeating Bala Janathipathy, the DMK nominee, with a margin of 4,540 votes. He was the lone winner out of 143 contestants of the BJP, which entered the electoral fray without aligning itself with Dravidian parties.

After two more unsuccessful attempts in 2001 and 2006 Assembly elections, he left active politics and resumed his work with the RSS on a full time basis. When Seva Bharathi wanted to start a school for the mentally challenged children, Mr. Velayuthan gave his home at Karuppukodu for the cause. When he had come to Karuppukodu for participating in a temple function, he suffered massive cardiac arrest and breathed his last.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “Anguished by the passing away of Thiru C. Velayuthan Ji, the first BJP MLA from Tamil Nadu. It is people like him who have built our party in Tamil Nadu and explained our development agenda to the people. He will also be remembered for his concern for the poor and downtrodden. Condolences to his family and admirers.”

In a social media post on X, BJP national president J.P. Nadda said: “Deeply saddened by the passing away of former MLA and social worker C. Velayuthan ji. His commitment and dedication to the party and to society will always be remembered.”

BJP State president K. Annamalai said Mr. Velayuthan was always devoted to the development of the party. He also described the late leader as a “principled and hard worker who sowed hope for the growth of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.” Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president and Rajya Sabha member G.K. Vasan also condoled the death of the BJP leader.

