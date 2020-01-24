Bypoll bribery case: EC throws ball in I-T dept’s court

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday told the Madras High Court that any further proceeding in the 2017 Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll bribery case would now depend upon the assessment proceedings initiated by the Income Tax department against Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar from whose residence the I-T sleuths had reportedly recovered a loose sheet of paper regarding distribution of money.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha, EC’s counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan said, “The Election Commission feels that now everything is under the realm of the tax authorities.” On his part, A.P. Srinivas, Senior Standing Counsel for the I-T department, said, the officials had now got one more year’s time to complete the assessment proceedings initiated based on the seizures.

Explaining the issue in detail, he said, the I-T sleuths had seized several documents during the search conducted at the Minister’s residence as well as other related premises in April 2017 and it was based on those seizures, the EC had rescinded the bypoll notification and also lodged a police complaint. After the seizures, the department initiated search assessment proceedings against Mr. Vijayabaskar for eight different financial years.

Initially, the final assessment orders in those proceedings had to be passed on or before December 31, 2019 and the department, in fact, passed the orders with respect to four financial years. However, before the assessment orders could be passed for the rest of the four years, the Minister approached the I-T Settlement Commission and attempted to settle the issue. The Commission, on January 9 this year, rejected his plea at the admission stage itself.

As per law, the department now gets one more year, from the date of such rejection, to complete the assessment proceedings, the counsel said. Taking strong objection to such submissions, senior counsel P. Wilson, representing DMK candidate N. Maruthu Ganesh in the 2017 bypoll, said, “all is not well in this case since one authority is passing the buck to the other and the second authority is not coming up with any concrete submission.”

Recalling that the police complaint lodged at the instance of the EC in 2017 had got quashed by a single judge of the High Court in 2018 due to “collusion” between the local police and the accused, he wondered, “Why has the Election Commission not given a fresh complaint so far? What has the Settlement Commission to do with this case? That is exactly why we have knocked at the doors of this court and sought for a CBI probe.”

On his part, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, representing the police, objected to the plea for CBI probe and said, technically such a probe could not be ordered since the original complaint had culminated into registration of a First Information Report which was quashed by the High Court. No one had taken that order of the single judge on appeal to the Supreme Court and therefore nothing survives in the issue as on date, he said.

After hearing all of them, the judges reserved their orders on a petition filed by Mr. Ganesh seeking the leave of the court to amend the prayer in his writ petition and seek larger reliefs such as a CBI inquiry into the issue, fixing accountability on the EC for its commissions and ommissions and compensating him for expenses incurred during the campaign for the bypoll whose notification was rescinded after complaints of large-scale bribing of voters.