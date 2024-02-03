GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

By their choice of venue, these area sabha meetings in Chennai drew many eyeballs

From street corners to neighbourhood parks, these meet-ups found a variety of spaces where people are likely to congregate in good numbers

February 03, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

Liffy Thomas
Meeting of Ward 183 in Palavakkam

Meeting of Ward 183 in Palavakkam | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

An area sabha meeting at a street corner with chairs rented from a shop down the road. Another at a park tucked inside a neighbourhood. Another area sabha meeting on the premises of a temple.

On the face of it, these meetings on January 25 would come across as having been given a step-motherly treatment. Is there no hall at all that could have been extended to them?

Looking under the surface, one notices that by the choice of the venues, these area sabha meetings drew more eyeballs than they would have otherwise, piquing the curiosity of passers-by.

Given that only a small budget is allocated for organising these meetings and ward offices is usually small, the choice of these venues was commendable.

ALSO READ
‘Hold Area Sabha meetings on public holidays’

Area sabhas in municipal corporations, municipal councils and town panchayats are held four times in a year, January 25, April 14, September 15 and December 10 having been inked in as the dates. The meeting scheduled for December 10 did not take place due to Cyclone Michaung.

T.V. Shemmozhi, councillor of Ward 104 in Zone VIII, says he conducted 10 meetings as a precursor to the final one on January 25. The venues included a primary school at T.V. Nagar, the basement of a multi-storey apartment at a slum in NV Nagar Colony, a children’s play area at J Block Anna Nagar West, a park in W Block of Anna Nagar, inside Ellaiamman Temple in Nehru Nagar and at two street corners.

The meet-up at a park in Anna Nagar West J Block

The meet-up at a park in Anna Nagar West J Block | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

K. Kannan, representing Ward 138 in KK Nagar, chose the space belonging to Sapthagiri Residents Welfare Association in Jafferkhanpet. “We were looking for a space that could accommodate more than 200 people and this was centrally-located and with shade from trees. Thirteen resident associations participated in the meeting and we made sure one representative of each association got to speak at the meeting,” says Kannan, who is hosting the area sabha meeting for the first time on such a scale.

ALSO READ
Mayor Priya conducts area sabha meeting in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar

At Ward 183 in Palavakkam, M.K. Stalin Street, a cul-de-sac, played host to the meeting. “We could have held the meeting at the ward office but chose a street for a venue as it would help raise awareness about such meetings. We had some people from the public asking when the meeting will be conducted in their street. This is one step towards going closer to the people and listening to their grievances,” says Tamilarasi Somu, the councillor of the ward.

An area outside a temple in Kotturpuram was the venue for a ward under Zone XIII.

At Ward 12 of Zone 1 in Thiruvottiyur, a vacant land used as a dumping ground was cleared to accommodate more than 200 chairs, a projector, lights, a mike and banners to welcome people. Previously, councillor V. Kaviganesan had used an open car parking area for the area sabha meeting and had a folk dance performance outside the venue to drum up excitement for the meet.

Time matters

G.V. Nagavalli, councillor of Ward 88 in Zone 7, has previously held meetings inside Millennium Park in Anna Nagar and near a mosque. This time, they hosted it at the ward office.

“As an elected representative, I would prefer conducting such meetings where there is a good concentration of people and where word about the meeting will spread easily. But this time we chose the ward office as it was newly opened and we wanted to tell the public that such an office exists and they can come to the office with their grievances,” says Nagavalli. For maximum participation, these meetings should be held after 5 p.m., she opines.

Residents say the emphasis should be on creating awareness about these meetings. “The Urbaser Sumeet staff play the music when they come to collect garbage. A week prior to the area meeting these vehicles could also announce the time and venue of these meetings,” says Vidyasagar Jagadeesan, a resident of Pallikaranai. He suggests that minutes of the meetings and important resolutions passed during them must be shared with residents, which will motivate more people to participate in these meetings in the future.

Related Topics

Chennai Corporation / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.