By their choice of venue, these area sabha meetings in Chennai drew many eyeballs

An area sabha meeting at a street corner with chairs rented from a shop down the road. Another at a park tucked inside a neighbourhood. Another area sabha meeting on the premises of a temple.

On the face of it, these meetings on January 25 would come across as having been given a step-motherly treatment. Is there no hall at all that could have been extended to them?

Looking under the surface, one notices that by the choice of the venues, these area sabha meetings drew more eyeballs than they would have otherwise, piquing the curiosity of passers-by.

Given that only a small budget is allocated for organising these meetings and ward offices is usually small, the choice of these venues was commendable.

Area sabhas in municipal corporations, municipal councils and town panchayats are held four times in a year, January 25, April 14, September 15 and December 10 having been inked in as the dates. The meeting scheduled for December 10 did not take place due to Cyclone Michaung.

T.V. Shemmozhi, councillor of Ward 104 in Zone VIII, says he conducted 10 meetings as a precursor to the final one on January 25. The venues included a primary school at T.V. Nagar, the basement of a multi-storey apartment at a slum in NV Nagar Colony, a children’s play area at J Block Anna Nagar West, a park in W Block of Anna Nagar, inside Ellaiamman Temple in Nehru Nagar and at two street corners.

K. Kannan, representing Ward 138 in KK Nagar, chose the space belonging to Sapthagiri Residents Welfare Association in Jafferkhanpet. “We were looking for a space that could accommodate more than 200 people and this was centrally-located and with shade from trees. Thirteen resident associations participated in the meeting and we made sure one representative of each association got to speak at the meeting,” says Kannan, who is hosting the area sabha meeting for the first time on such a scale.

At Ward 183 in Palavakkam, M.K. Stalin Street, a cul-de-sac, played host to the meeting. “We could have held the meeting at the ward office but chose a street for a venue as it would help raise awareness about such meetings. We had some people from the public asking when the meeting will be conducted in their street. This is one step towards going closer to the people and listening to their grievances,” says Tamilarasi Somu, the councillor of the ward.

An area outside a temple in Kotturpuram was the venue for a ward under Zone XIII.

At Ward 12 of Zone 1 in Thiruvottiyur, a vacant land used as a dumping ground was cleared to accommodate more than 200 chairs, a projector, lights, a mike and banners to welcome people. Previously, councillor V. Kaviganesan had used an open car parking area for the area sabha meeting and had a folk dance performance outside the venue to drum up excitement for the meet.

Time matters

G.V. Nagavalli, councillor of Ward 88 in Zone 7, has previously held meetings inside Millennium Park in Anna Nagar and near a mosque. This time, they hosted it at the ward office.

“As an elected representative, I would prefer conducting such meetings where there is a good concentration of people and where word about the meeting will spread easily. But this time we chose the ward office as it was newly opened and we wanted to tell the public that such an office exists and they can come to the office with their grievances,” says Nagavalli. For maximum participation, these meetings should be held after 5 p.m., she opines.

Residents say the emphasis should be on creating awareness about these meetings. “The Urbaser Sumeet staff play the music when they come to collect garbage. A week prior to the area meeting these vehicles could also announce the time and venue of these meetings,” says Vidyasagar Jagadeesan, a resident of Pallikaranai. He suggests that minutes of the meetings and important resolutions passed during them must be shared with residents, which will motivate more people to participate in these meetings in the future.