Buy toys with ISI mark: Bureau of Indian Standards

The Toys (Quality Control) Order came into effect in January 2021

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Southern Region Office, plans to intensify market surveillance to ensure that toys bearing the ISI mark are sold.

Keeping the safety of toys for children in mind, the BIS had published 10 Indian Standards to prevent the use of unsafe and toxic materials in the manufacturing of toys. Of this, seven were made mandatory under the Toys (Quality Control) Order. The order, which had made BIS certification mandatory for toys for children under 14 years, came into effect from January last year to prevent the sale of cheap quality goods in the market, a press release said.

Toys undergo stringent tests for various physical, chemical and electrical safety requirements before a licence is granted. BIS conducts surveillance visits at the manufacturing units periodically. Samples of toys drawn from the factories and the market are tested at BIS labs and other recognised labs.

Though there were a minimum of 40-50 toy manufacturers in Chennai and neighbouring districts, only 16 manufacturers have obtained the BIS licence for making toys, according to sources. Consumers should ensure that they only purchase toys with the ISI mark. They may file complaints through the BIS Care mobile application or e-mail complaints@bis.gov.in.