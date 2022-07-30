Butterfly park to reopen today

Special Correspondent July 30, 2022 22:50 IST

The Butterfly Park, one of the most popular attractions at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, will be open to visitors from July 31. The zoo had closed seven exhibits due to the pandemic, of which the Nocturnal Animal House, Serpentarium, Children’s Park and Biocentre-Walk through Aviary have been reopened, said an official release here.

