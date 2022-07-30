Butterfly park to reopen today
The Butterfly Park, one of the most popular attractions at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, will be open to visitors from July 31. The zoo had closed seven exhibits due to the pandemic, of which the Nocturnal Animal House, Serpentarium, Children’s Park and Biocentre-Walk through Aviary have been reopened, said an official release here.
EOM
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.