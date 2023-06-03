Butterflies of Chennai: A commendable exercise by ten young naturalists

June 03, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST

To put someone down, they can be dismissed as an “insect”. If a virulent nature has to be attributed to someone, they may be called a “reptile”. While people spout these words uprooting them from their natural semantic habitat and using them in a derogatory sense, they are hardly aware of the underlying bias. A bias directed at a part of Nature, a part that is as critical as any other to maintaining ecological balance. It is a bias against certain taxa and it sits deep in the psyche.

It is therefore commendable when someone studies insects and documents them diligently. Butterflies are insects, but seem less so in human eyes. They have packed poetry and even songs written for the silver screen. They represent beauty. However, “butterfliers” (in sharp contrast to birders) are thin on the ground. Birding lies in a Goldilocks Zone and comes with a neat balance of effort and reward, ticking avian species on a list being not too easy and not too difficult either. People therefore flock to birding. An Insta post of a bird looks more inviting than that of an insect, even a butterfly — better by the length of an albatross’ wingspan.

Besides, tailing butterfly species consumes massive chunks of time, and when someone pulls out a calculator, and works out the effort-to-value ratio, the incentive to pursue the project shrinks to the point of invisibility.

For these reasons, Butterflies of Chennai: A Comprehensive Field Guide, a mammoth effort by ten young naturalists — many of them growing into adulthood along with the evolving book — flutters into view with an endearing freshness.

Given this fact and that a good number of their youngsters cut their naturalist tooth with it, Madras Naturalists Society (MNS) organised the launch of this book (which had been published by the ten authors on the self-publishing platform, Notion Press) at Anna Centenary Library on June 2, ahead of World Environment Day.

On the inside, the book lists the young authors in alphabetical order — Aditya Ramakrishnan, Anooja A, Aswathi Asokan, Ekadh Ranganathan, M Nishanth Arvind, Mahathi Narayanaswamy, Nanditha Ram Satagopan, Rohith Srinivasan, Smriti Mahesh and Vikas Madhav Nagarajan — to maintain a sense of parity. On the cover, it upends this order and the credit line reads Vikas Madhav Nagarajan and Team. And none of the other nine would argue with that.

At the launch, naturalist and wildlife guide Surya Ramachandran marvelled that the ten remain friends still, after having authored a book together, suggesting that joint book-writing efforts can split friendships down the spine.

The seed for this project and book was sown by Vikas, many summers before it began to grow pages. Before explaining why, in MNS circles, this youngster (still in his early twenties) has been viewed as the equivalent of the phenomenon called Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar that burst on the cricketing scene in 1989.

Around eight or nine years ago, Vikas had documented 50 percent of the butterfly species around Chennai that finally made it to this book. As 157 species are in the book, that was a massive effort, which was assisted by his mentors in MNS.

Having gone to the United States for higher studies, Vikas could only be present virtually, at the launch. He shared screen space with another spokesperson for butterflies, the much-respected ‘Butterfly’ Bhanu, also non-resident Chennaite having put down new roots in a place near Puducherry.

Having documented butterflies in the natural habitats across Tamil Nadu, R Bhanumathi helped Vikas with the Tamil names of the butterflies he documented eight years ago.

The project had flagged along the line, but took strong wing, ironically during the pandemic, when this ten-member partnership was forged.

It was a massive effort, accurately gauged by an observation made by Surya: It would take five years for anyone to see all the 157 butterfly species listed in the book.

Fluttering through the pages

Butterflies Of Chennai: A Comprehensive Field Guide, running to 144 pages, presents 157 species with sharp images, accompanied by all the information expected of a field guide of this nature, which includes each species’ host and nectar plants. Where two species resemble each other and the “butterflier” can confuse one for the other, the diagnostic and contrasting features are explained pictorially.

Before that, it places first things first: Presenting short, crisp and helpful notes on the butterfly hotspots in and around Chennai, butterfly morphology and facets of their behaviours.

The book ends on the note in which it begins: By offering a sustained peek into the world of butterflies, the behaviours and the “how-to” of butterfly watching, appreciation and documentation.

The book can be ordered online.

