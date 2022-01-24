Busy road needs a healing touch

As the rainy season is over, residents want the State Highways to relay a stretch of the Sholinganallur-Medavakkam High Road

Though the pipe-laying work by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Sholinganallur-Medavaklkam High Road was completed months ago, the exercise has not reached its logical end. The road, which comes under the State Highways Department, still bears the telltale signs of the civic work — from Medavakkam to Perumbakkam. Due to its condition, this stretch of the road poses a huge threat to the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

“In the first week of August 2021, the CMWSSB dug up a portion of the road. That is along the pedestrian space. Now, it is more than two months since the work got completed. But until now, the dug-up portion has not been relaid. As the rainy season is over, we want the highways department to relay the road without much delay,” says N Nalla Sivam, a resident of Perumbakkam.

As per the plan, the CMWSSB is laying drinking water pipes from the desalination plant in Nemilichery to Pallavaram through Sholinganallur-Medavakkam High Road covering Sholinganallur, Perumbakkam, Jalladiampet and Medavakkam. Except for the Sholinganallur section, the work has been completed on all sections of the road.

According to a CMWSSB official, the work is being carried out at a cost of ₹200 core.

Other concerns

Residents want the highways department to ensure that the footpath on the road is pedestrian-friendly. The width of the footpath has reduced on account of encroachments, dumping of waste and parking of vehicles.

“Due to this, pedestrians walk on the carriageway. While the road is being relaid, the footpath should also be attended to,” adds Nalla Sivam.

Some of the spots along the road in Perumbakkam where the footpath is out of bounds for pedestrians are found near the intersection of Prabhu Nagar Main Road and First Main Road; the intersection of Embassy Residency Road and Medavakkam High Road; and near Kailash Nagar.

Yet another issue on this road is the absence of lights.

“On the section of the road from Prabhu Nagar Main Road in Perumbakkam to ELCOT in Sholinganallur, there are no lights,” says K Sarangadass, a resident of Perumbakkam.

In this regard, N Murugan, Secretary, Perumbakkam First Grade Village Panchayat, says, “The Panchayat has taken up this issue with State Highways Department. On January 20, a team of officials from the highways inspected the road. We expect the stretch to be relaid at the earliest.”