GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Busy junctions on Chennai roads to get improved pedestrian signals for better safety

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities have been complaining about not being able to cross busy roads because of the increase in the speed of vehicles, one-way traffic, and priority given to vehicular movement

Published - August 26, 2024 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The new pedestrian signals that have been installed at some busy junctions in the city.

The new pedestrian signals that have been installed at some busy junctions in the city. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Roads in the city will get pelican crossings for safe pedestrian movement across junctions, with walk signals activating when pedestrians press a button.

Work has started at the junction of Raja Annamalai Road and Poonamallee High Road. Dr. Nair Road-Poonamallee High Road, Ritherdon Road-Poonamallee High Road, and Anna Arch junctions will also get these pedestrian-friendly signals.

Once the new system is in place, safety of pedestrians and other road users is expected to improve. Any pedestrian will be able to stop the traffic and cross the road junction by pressing the button. However, the system will show the green signal for pedestrians only after calculating various aspects of the traffic flow.

Pedestrians may get a time ranging from 15 to 30 seconds to cross the roads safely. The system may utilise real-time traffic data before activating the intelligent signals to permit pedestrians to cross the junctions.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities have been complaining about not being able to cross busy roads because of the increase in the speed of vehicles, one-way traffic, and priority given to vehicular movement.

The Greater Chennai Corporation and various civic agencies will advertise the new system to sensitise pedestrians about how to improve safety along roads and at junctions. Many busy junctions along national highways, State highways, and GCC bus route roads will get the new system. However, the pelican signals will be designed to be switched off during VIP movement on the city roads.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.