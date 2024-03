March 23, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Chennai

A bust of V.D. Swami, Sankara Nethralaya’s co-founder, was unveiled on Saturday at the eye care institution’s campus in Chennai. Swami had served as the honorary secretary in the formative years of Sankara Nethralaya and was instrumental in shaping its future, a press release said. M. Sukumar, director, V.D. Swami & Co. Private Limited, and Swami’s elder brother unveiled the bust.