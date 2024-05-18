ADVERTISEMENT

Bust of S.S. Badrinath unveiled at Sankara Nethralaya’s Jaslok Community Ophthalmic Centre

Published - May 18, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A bust of late S.S. Badrinath, the founder of Sankara Nethralaya, was unveiled at Jaslok Community Ophthalmic Center in St. Thomas Mount on Saturday to honour the renowned ophthalmologist’s role in providing accessible eye-care services to the public. 

The bust was unveiled by senior administrative members of Sankara Nethralaya, including Girish Rao, president; T.S. Surendran, chairman; Kannan Narayanan, honorary treasurer; G.Ramachandran, honorary secretary; and Jagdish M. Chanrai, board member of Jaslok Hospital.

