Bust of S.S. Badrinath unveiled at Sankara Nethralaya’s Jaslok Community Ophthalmic Centre

A bust of late S.S. Badrinath, the founder of Sankara Nethralaya, was unveiled at Jaslok Community Ophthalmic Center in St. Thomas Mount on Saturday to honour the renowned ophthalmologist’s role in providing accessible eye-care services to the public.

The bust was unveiled by senior administrative members of Sankara Nethralaya, including Girish Rao, president; T.S. Surendran, chairman; Kannan Narayanan, honorary treasurer; G.Ramachandran, honorary secretary; and Jagdish M. Chanrai, board member of Jaslok Hospital.