Businessmen consume poison over quarrel, one dies

A businessman died after consuming poison in Sowcarpet. He had a quarrel with another businessman over repayment of a loan.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Manoj B. Jain, 42. He ran a finance firm in Irulappan Street.

His friend Siddhique lent ₹1 crore to him six months ago. Despite repeated reminders from Siddhique, Jain failed to repay the amount.

On Wednesday evening, Siddhique reached Jain’s office and demanded the money.

They had a heated argument. Siddique brought a bottle of poison and consumed a little to threaten his friend.

Irked over his friend’s act, Jain snatched the bottle and gulped the remaining portion.

Rushed to hospital

Other shopkeepers and traders rushed the duo to the hospital. Siddhique was taken to Apollo Hospitals and his friend Jain to another private hospital in Royapuram.

Jain was declared “brought dead”, while Siddhique was pronounced “out of danger” after treatment.

The Elephant Gate police registered a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for unnatural death.

Those with suicidal tendency can contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.