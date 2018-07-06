Businessman’s wife held over help’s death

more-in

The Shastri Nagar police on Thursday arrested a 46-year-old woman, wife of a businessman based in Kancheepuram, for allegedly causing the death of their domestic help.

Police said Maha alias Malakshmi, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was working as a domestic help at the residence of Muruganandan.

According to the police, she had sexually assaulted their nine-year-old son.

The couple had warned her on several occasions. But there was no change in her behaviour, the police said.

The family had recently shifted from Kancheepuram to Shastri Nagar.

Upset over the help’s behaviour, Muruganandan’s wife, Sushmitha, poured boiling water on her, the police sources said.

The family then called the police control room to inform them that she had died. The Shastri Nagar police recovered the body. During interrogation, the family members confessed to the crime. The police have booked Sushmitha on charges of murder and have arrested her.