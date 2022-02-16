The case was registered by CBI in 2017 and investigated by ED

The XII Additional Special Court for CBI cases on Wednesday convicted and sentenced A.A.S. Haroon Rasheed, a businessman, to undergo rigorous imprisonment of four years in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was directed to pay a fine of ₹6 lakh.

Haroon Rasheed was arrested on March 21, 2018, for laundering ₹5.41 crore in two different assumed names/father’s names/date of birth through four current accounts maintained with different banks during the crime period from February 12, 2014 to November 29, 2014 to the account of the prime accused, which resulted in sending proceeds of crime of $ 5,785,144. equivalent ₹34.94 crore to other country, projecting the same as if it were payment for permissible merchandise imports, without making corresponding imports into the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA), by using the forged identity documents/import documents, bills of entry, as genuine.

The case had cross border implications and therefore, the special court, the High Court as well as the Supreme Court, consistently had taken the stand not to grant bail to the accused considering the seriousness of its implication to the financial system and the sovereignty of the nation.

The case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017 and further investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The accused is a part of the gang of people operating with complete anonymity in the matter of sending the proceeds of crime under the guise of permissible merchandise imports, without making corresponding imports into the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA), by using the forged import documents- bills of entry as genuine. There are 57 such business entities involved in this scam in the matter of sending ₹3,500 crore in the entire case.

A senior officer in ED said: “This is our third conviction in Tamil Nadu. So far, three convictions are reported in Tamil Nadu out of 10 convictions in India.”

The case was investigated by the team headed by P. Manikkavel.