Businessman robbed

CHENNAI

18 August 2021 00:24 IST

Transpersons robbed ₹17,000 from a businessman in Arumbakkam on Monday. Anwar, 42, who runs a security services firm on Vishalakshmi Street, Arumbakkam, and his friend Ezhumalai, was driving his car when he was stopped by two transpersons at a junction. He gave ₹10 to them when they demanded money. They snatched his wallet and returned it quickly. He found ₹17,000 missing in the wallet.

