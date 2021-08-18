Transpersons robbed ₹17,000 from a businessman in Arumbakkam on Monday. Anwar, 42, who runs a security services firm on Vishalakshmi Street, Arumbakkam, and his friend Ezhumalai, was driving his car when he was stopped by two transpersons at a junction. He gave ₹10 to them when they demanded money. They snatched his wallet and returned it quickly. He found ₹17,000 missing in the wallet.
Businessman robbed
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
August 18, 2021 00:24 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
August 18, 2021 00:24 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 12:30:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/businessman-robbed/article35966893.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story