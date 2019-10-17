Businessman robbed of ₹80 lakh

A four-member gang cheated a businessman and robbed him of ₹80 lakh at a house in Neelankarai on Tuesday.

According to police, Dinesh, 33, a resident of Vepery, runs a cosmetics business in the same locality. A fortnight ago, he was approached by Zakir Ahmed Daman. He told Dinesh that one of his acquaintances was having ₹one crore in ₹100 denomination and wanted to change it to ₹500 and ₹2,000 denominations. He promised a 2%-commission.

As Dinesh agreed to provide the money, he was asked by Zakir Ahmed Daman to come to a house in Neelankarai on Tuesday morning. When he went, there were three persons in the house — Muniyandi, Vignesh and David.

The three took ₹80 lakh from him and under the pretext of counting it, they fled through the back door. As the three did not return for some time, Dinesh checked the house and found them missing. He lodged a police complaint and the Neelanagarai police have registered a case.

The police have detained a few and are interrogating them. “We are investigating the veracity of the claim. There are a lot of ambiguity in the complaint,” a senior police officer said.