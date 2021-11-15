Businessman knocked down by MTC

CHENNAI

15 November 2021 01:08 IST

A 46-year-old textile businessman was fatally knocked down by a speeding MTC bus near Kodambakkam bridge.

The accident took place when he was returning home on Saturday night, police said. According to the police, the victim Mohammed Ali, 46, was a resident of MMDA colony, Arumbakkam, and had been into textile business. He was on his way home on a two-wheeler on North Usman Road. Near the Kodambakkam bridge, an MTC bus hit his two-wheeler and in the impact, he came under wheel and was crushed to death.

Advertising

Advertising

The Traffic Investigation Police, Pondy Bazaar, registered a case and arrested the MTC driver for causing death due to negligence.