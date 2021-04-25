Businessman killed in bomb attack in Maraimalai Nagar

CHENNAI

25 April 2021 01:16 IST

One of the suspected attackers shot dead

A businessman was killed after a gang hurled a country bomb at him inside a temple in Maraimalai Nagar on Saturday.

His personal security officer fired at the accused, and one of the suspected gang members was shot dead.

According to the police, when the victim Thirumaran was visiting the Selva Muthukumaraswamy temple in Maraimalai Nagar on the occasion of his wedding anniversary, a four-member gang hurled a country bomb at him and tried to flee.

In retaliation, his personal security guard fired at the accused. One of the suspected attackers, identified as Suresh, was killed. The Maraimalai Nagar police were informed and a case was registered.

Police protection

“Thirumaran ran a manpower agency and was also engaged in the scrap business, particularly in the Oragadam industrial belt. Since his life was in danger, Thirumaran had sought police protection four years ago and was provided with a personal security officer,” a senior officer said.

A special team has been formed to investigate the case.

“This could be an outcome of rivalry. We will get a clear picture after the investigation,” said K. Shankar, IG, North Zone.