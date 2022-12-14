Businessman in Chennai robbed of ₹30 lakh by gang posing as NIA officers

December 14, 2022 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Muthialpet police have formed special police teams and are searching for a gang, who posed as National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials and took ₹30 lakh from a businessman in Mannady on Tuesday.

Police said three persons claiming to be NIA officers inspected a businessman’s mobile shop in Burma Bazaar and later took him to his home to inspect it and to interrogate him. During the inspection, the imposters impounded ₹30 lakh that was in the house and asked the businessman, Abdullah for the accounts related to the cash.

When Abdullah refused to give details, the fraudsters took away the cash asking him to come and collect it at the NIA office after producing the relevant documents.

In the meantime, information was received by the intelligence wing of the Muthialpet police about a raid being carried out by NIA officers in Burma Bazaar based on which the local police officials went to the shop. On viewing the footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera at the shop and near the house, they found that the three persons who went to the shop and house were not NIA officers.

The businessman has filed a police complaint in this regard.