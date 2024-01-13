ADVERTISEMENT

Businessman in Chennai arrested for cheating

January 13, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the businessman had allegedly borrowed over ₹3 crore from a fruit wholesaler, but had failed to return the amount

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing-I of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 53-year-old businessman for allegedly cheating a wholesaler of fruits, to the tune of over ₹3 crore.

The arrested businessman has been identified as A. Suresh, 53 of Anna Nagar. He was arrested based on a complaint from D. Manivannan, who is engaged in a wholesale business of selling fruits in Koyambedu.

According to the complainant, Suresh and his associates Subramani and Sridharan claimed that they were running a business entity for coal mining in Indonesia, and had branches in south-eastern countries. Suresh had claimed he had got a contract to supply coal to an entity in China for 3.6 million USD.

In 2018, Manivannan had borrowed ₹3.48 crore and given it to Suresh for business expansion, promising to give him double the amount along with interest. But Suresh failed to return the amount as promised. Manivannan was criminally intimidated when he went to demand it. Hence he had lodged the complaint.

