Businessman held for cyberstalking

The women and children wing of the city police arrested businessman Joe Michael Praveen, 31, on Saturday for stalking and criminal intimidation under the Information Technology Act.

“He was arrested based on the complaint of Congress member Apsara Reddy,” said a police official.

The police said he had made derogatory and defamatory statements about the complainant on social media, causing her mental agony. He allegedly shouted at a woman police officer who went to summon him for inquiry. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

“Anyone who violates cyber laws will be taken to task,” said H. Jayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Wing for Women and Children.