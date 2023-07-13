ADVERTISEMENT

Businessman from Velachery held for investment/loan scam

July 13, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

He obtaining personal loans in the name of others by promising to give them high returns on their investments 

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing-I of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday arrested a 37-year-old businessman for swindling money after obtaining personal loans in the name of others by promising to give them high returns on their investments. 

Police identified the suspect as M. Lakshmi Narayanan, 37, of Vijaya Nagar, Velachery, who was running firms that were involved in trading and other businesses. He was arrested based on a complaint from Ashwin Kumar. 

The complainant alleged that Lakshmi Narayanan, who is the director of Techtilt Info Solution and runs two other firms called SLN Enterprises and Sri Sai Balaji Enterprises, approached Ashwin Kumar and his wife and asked them to invest in his firms and promised to provide high returns on their investments. He also collected the pay slips and Aadhaar and PAN cards from the couple.

Using the documents, Lakshmi Narayanan forged the signatures of the couple in loan application forms and obtained housing and business loans to the tune of up to ₹1.08 crore from several banks and financial firms. The amount was transferred to his firms, and he failed to pay the monthly instalments and return any money to the couple as promised. Thereby, he cheated the couple and a few others in a similar manner.

On the order of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, a special team of police took up investigation and arrested Lakshmi Narayanan. He was remanded in judicial custody.

