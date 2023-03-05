Businessman ends life after losing money in gambling

March 05, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have identified the 45-year-old businessman who was found dead on the Marina beach on Saturday.

The victim, M. Suresh, was a resident of 14 th Sector in K.K. Nagar. He ended his life after facing severe losses in online rummy by accumulating debts, a senior official of the city police said. Suresh had gone missing from home on Friday. His wife filed a man missing complaint at the K.K. Nagar police station after finding a photo of a letter in her husband’s mobile phone, in which he confessed to having lost a huge sum of money after playing online rummy by taking loans.

Based on the complaint, the K.K. Nagar police found the body on the Marina beach, the officer said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)