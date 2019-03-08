Businessman convicted for tax evasion

Thirupathy Kumar Khemka, director of NEPC Group of companies and one of the directors of Sai Televisions Ltd, Kolkata, was convicted and sentenced by a special court to five years’ rigorous imprisonment for wilfully concealing investments and failing to disclose his income as per provisons of the Income Tax Department.

The Assistant Commissioner of the Income Tax Department instituted the case against Khemka before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court- Economic Offences-I (ACMM-EO-I) in 2007.

The prosecution/ the Income Tax Department alleged that the accused failed to file the returns of income for the financial year 1996-97 within the stipulated time. The accused wilfully and deliberately concealed the investment of ₹10 lakh in one lakh shares of Sai Television Limited for the assessment year 1997-98, thereby committing an offence under Section 276C (1) of the Income Tax Act by wilfully attempting to evade the legitimate tax due to the exchequer.

Repeated notices

During the trial, Baskaran, senior special public prosecutor of the I-T Department, submitted that Khemka failed to respond in spite of repeated notices calling for explanation for his delay to file returns. He had submitted false statement that his investment in shares was already disclosed in his returns.

Pronouncing the judgement in the case, the ACMM, S. Malarmathy, considering the nature, severity of offence and the manner of commission of offence, convicted the accused and sentenced him to five years’ rigorous imprisonment for the offence of wilfully concealing details on investments. He was imposed with a fine of ₹11 lakh.