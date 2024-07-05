Businessman conned by man posing as CBI official 

Police launched an investigation into the complaint of a businessman who was reportedly cheated by an unidentified man posing as a CBI officer. He had extorted ₹64,000.

The complainant, Ramesh Babu, runs a construction firm in Jafferkhanpet. He recently received a call from an unidentified person who claimed to be a CBI official from Delhi. The caller claimed that Ramesh Babu had obtained ₹25 lakh from banks and transferred the said amount to sponsor terrorism. Hence, he should be subjected to interrogation for the offence, the caller said.

The caller also said that as part of the investigation, Ramesh Babu should transfer the entire money to the account mentioned by him. Ramesh Babu who was under threat transferred ₹64,000 from his account. Later, he lodged a complaint with the police.