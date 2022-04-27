Businessman arrested for sexually harassing a woman during interview

Special Correspondent April 27, 2022 19:18 IST

The victim had applied for the post of a secretary in response to an advertisement

A businessman from Kolathur in Madhavaram police station limits was arrested on Tuesday for sexually harassing and abusing a woman who had come for an interview in his organisation. The police said B. Ganeshbabu of Shastri Nagar, Ponniammanmedu, had advertised for recruiting a woman for the post of a secretary in his paint distribution company. He called the candidate for an interview in his office on Madhavaram Radial Road last week. Ganeshbabu while interviewing the candidate allegedly sexually harassed her and abused her. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and the accused was found guilty. The accused had allegedly tried to give money to the candidate to buy new clothes, the police said. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.



