Businessman arrested for drunken driving

The police have arrested a 24-year-old businessman who allegedly drove his car under the influence of alcohol and injured a food delivery boy at Nungambakkam on Saturday night.
According to the police, Surya was driving a car on Mahatma Gandhi Salai with his friend Balaji by the side. When he took a turn towards Chetpet, he lost control of the vehicle.
The car hit Bharat, 20, a food delivery boy from Kotturpuram.
The vehicle then rammed a closed petty shop.
The front portion of the car was completely damaged. People gathered around the vehicle and pulled out Surya and Mr. Balaji. Mr. Bharat, who sustained injuries on his head and hands, was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
The Pondy Bazaar police registered a case and arrested Surya.
