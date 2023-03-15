Businessman arrested for cheating private equity firm of ₹117 crore

March 15, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing has arrested a businessman R. Ravi, a Rotary District (3232) Governor-elect, for allegedly cheating a private equity firm of ₹117 crore after getting an investment under the pretext of developing an information technology (IT) park in Ambattur.

Following a complaint from Kothandaraman Ganesh of Old Lane Cyprus-III Limited, the EDF opened a FIR last year against Ravi, 58, and his wife Shobana Ravi, 50. (The police have clarified that she is not the former news presenter, putting an end to rumours on this count.)

The complainant is a representative of Old Lane India Opportunities Funds, a private equity fund, and has more than 90 investors based predominantly in the United States, United Kingdom and the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2006, Ravi and Shobana, who were the directors of of R.R. Infopark Private Limited, met the representatives of a private equity firm and pitched a project, claiming that they had already developed infrastructure projects, including IT and industrial parks. They said they had gotten good returns from the projects and invited the firm to invest at an IT park in Ambattur.

Believing them, an affiliate investor company of Old Lane Mauritius Limited III transferred a sum of US$15.3 million (approximately ₹67 crore) in 2006-07 to RR Infopark Ltd. for the purpose of development of IT park. They delayed the project without and diverted it for their other works.

The project was stalled as the loan of ₹270 crore, which was obtained by the promoters, became non-performing assets. The complainant alleged Ravi and his wife compelled the firm to invest additional amounts to help them to protect the project. The firm transferred another US$10 million (approximately ₹49 crore), but they failed to see any development in the said land. The promoters also failed to repay the loan to the bank due to which the property was seized.

Assistant Commissioner of Police S. Rithu investigated the case and arrested Ravi, who was remanded to judicial custody.