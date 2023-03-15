ADVERTISEMENT

Businessman arrested for cheating private equity firm of ₹117 crore

March 15, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing has arrested a businessman R. Ravi, a Rotary District (3232) Governor-elect, for allegedly cheating a private equity firm of ₹117 crore after getting an investment under the pretext of developing an information technology (IT) park in Ambattur.

Following a complaint from Kothandaraman Ganesh of Old Lane Cyprus-III Limited, the EDF opened a FIR last year against Ravi, 58, and his wife Shobana Ravi, 50. (The police have clarified that she is not the former news presenter, putting an end to rumours on this count.)

The complainant is a representative of Old Lane India Opportunities Funds, a private equity fund, and has more than 90 investors based predominantly in the United States, United Kingdom and the Middle East. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2006, Ravi and Shobana, who were the directors of of R.R. Infopark Private Limited, met the representatives of a private equity firm and pitched a project, claiming that they had already developed infrastructure projects, including IT and industrial parks. They said they had gotten good returns from the projects and invited the firm to invest at an IT park in Ambattur.

Believing them, an affiliate investor company of Old Lane Mauritius Limited III transferred a sum of US$15.3 million (approximately ₹67 crore) in 2006-07 to RR Infopark Ltd. for the purpose of development of IT park. They delayed the project without and diverted it for their other works. 

The project was stalled as the loan of ₹270 crore, which was obtained by the promoters, became non-performing assets. The complainant alleged Ravi and his wife compelled the firm to invest additional amounts to help them to protect the project. The firm transferred another US$10 million (approximately ₹49 crore), but they failed to see any development in the said land. The promoters also failed to repay the loan to the bank due to which the property was seized.

Assistant Commissioner of Police S. Rithu investigated the case and arrested Ravi, who was remanded to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US