HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Businessman arrested for cheating investors of ₹5.74 crore

The arrested persons convinced several investors and collected money with a promise to run a dairy business and buy cows from Gujarat for the same

March 22, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai Police has arrested a businessman, who along with others allegedly cheated several persons.

The police said Karthikeyan, Mahalakshmi and three others were running a milk supply unit called Ocean Greens Legacy Management in Kattur near Thirumullaivoyal. They convinced Ramakrishnan of Virugambakkam and several others to invest ₹5.74 crore in their dairy business. They proposed to buy cows from Gujara but did not do so. The victims lodged complaints with the police. 

The police arrested S. Sundararajan, 67, and his son S. Mahesh Kumar, 40, of Kolathur in February. In pursuance of the investigation, the police now have arrested the mastermind M. Karthikeyan, 45, of Anna Nagar. The police said a search has been launched to nab the other accused who was reported to be absconding.

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.