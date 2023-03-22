Businessman arrested for cheating investors of ₹5.74 crore

March 22, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai Police has arrested a businessman, who along with others allegedly cheated several persons.

The police said Karthikeyan, Mahalakshmi and three others were running a milk supply unit called Ocean Greens Legacy Management in Kattur near Thirumullaivoyal. They convinced Ramakrishnan of Virugambakkam and several others to invest ₹5.74 crore in their dairy business. They proposed to buy cows from Gujara but did not do so. The victims lodged complaints with the police.

The police arrested S. Sundararajan, 67, and his son S. Mahesh Kumar, 40, of Kolathur in February. In pursuance of the investigation, the police now have arrested the mastermind M. Karthikeyan, 45, of Anna Nagar. The police said a search has been launched to nab the other accused who was reported to be absconding.