Businessman accused of financial fraud nabbed after 12 years

January 06, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bank Fraud Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a businessman, who was absconding for 12 years, accused in a financial fraud case.

The accused is R. Ramesh, 52, a U.S. national who also holds an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card. He is accused of cheating a financial firm by failing to repay consumer durable loan obtained in the names of employees of a firm run by his family in Hosur.

According to police, Uma Maheswari Mill Limited, Hosur, and its directors, including Ramesh and his family members, availed of consumer durable loans in the names of their employees and failed to repay the loan amount to the complainant - Upasana Finance Ltd., Mylapore. The firm incurred a loss to the tune of ₹98.47 lakh.

A case was registered in 2008. After the completion of investigation, the chargesheet was filed before the Additional CCB Court, Egmore. In 2011, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against the seven accused after they failed to appear in court proceedings.

On Thursday, based on a tip-off, a special team led by Inspector P. Saravanan arrested Ramesh at T. Nagar. He was remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a court.

