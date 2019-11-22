Business leadership award conferred on Azim Premji

The 19th Madras Management Association (MMA)-Amalgamations Business Leadership Award was conferred on Azim Premji, chairman, Wipro Limited.

A. Krishnamoorthy, chairman, The Amalgamations Group, presented the award and the citation.

The award was in recognition of his ability to build a business with impeccable integrity and uncompromising ethics, transforming Wipro into a global IT powerhouse, putting India on the world map as a software nation, being a true nation builder and making an outstanding contribution to business, industry and society, according to a release.

Lecture delivered

The MMA-Amalgamations Business Leadership Award was instituted in 1969 by A. Sivasailam, former chairman, The Amalgamations Group, in memory of his father S. Anantharamakrishnan. Mr. Premji said he was humbled to receive the award from the prestigious management association in the country.

Mr. Premji delivered the Anantharamakrishnan Memorial Lecture on ‘Leading a young and digital India.’

“Mahatma Gandhi believed that wealth must be for the people and there must be a trusteeship to it. I also believe in this and I feel strongly about it,” he said.

Mr. Premji also urged wealthy people to devote insubstantial part of the wealth for public good.

Speaking at the event, Mallika Srinivasan, chairman, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), emphasised the pioneering role played by nation-builders like S. Anantharamakrishnan in building an industrial India, outlined the objectives and legacy of the MMA-Amalgamations Business Leadership Award, the importance of ethics and values in modelling institutions of excellence, and the exemplary life of Mr. Azim Premji.

Mr. N. Vaghul, former chairman, ICICI Bank Limited, and Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, chairman & managing director, Kirloskar Systems Limited, shared experiences and anecdotes on Mr. Azim Premji’s entrepreneurial spirit that changed the fortunes of Wipro from an edible oil producer to a tech giant, and the significant role he played in transforming the IT industry.

The selection committee for the 2019 awards was headed by Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus, Tata Sons Limited, and comprised Arundhati Bhattacharya, former chairman, State Bank of India; M. M. Murugappan, executive chairman, Murugappa Group; R. Seshasayee, vice-chairman, Hinduja Group; and Sunil Kant Munjal, chairman, The Hero Enterprise, as committee members.