‘Business as usual’ is a dream during monsoon, say street vendors

Flower sellers, those selling clothes and other items most affected by the rain

Vendors in South and North Mada Streets in Mylapore struggled to do their business in the last two days. File

Flower sellers, those selling clothes and other items most affected by the rain

The sun on Thursday gave vendors across the city the chance to re-open their stalls but as clouds gathered in the sky towards evening, they prepared for yet another day of poor business.

South and North Mada Streets have always been busy by virtue of their proximity to Kapaleeshwarar temple. Wrapped around the temple tank, the streets boast of big stores but it is the smaller stalls selling clothes, jewellery and flowers that attract the public.

“During the monsoon not many people visit the temple so our business accordingly diminishes quite significantly,” says Sadakathullah who sells men’s clothing. “Even a small shower is enough to keep customers away,” adds Meharaj who sells purses and handbags. Flower sellers deal with an additional problem of perishable items. “Yesterday’s flowers which cost us ₹4,000 cannot be sold now,” says Devi who sells flowers with her two sisters on South Mada Street. In addition, banks refuse to give them loans.

Panagal Park came alive again with rows of vendors happily displaying their wares. Vendors whose stalls are protected by the flyover get by with just throwing on a protective tarpaulin sheet but others on the open street have to remove everything. “I’m in a rush to arrange everything because I want to make the most of the sun,” said a vendor. But their business was minimal, restricted to a couple of customers on Wednesday.

A vendor of men’s clothing on Kondi Street, George Town, complained that waterlogging prevented customers from visiting his stall. “We move our clothes to a higher level to avoid damage but we still sit here,” he said. According to him, the profit margins are bleak so they rely heavily on savings from the festival season to sustain them through the monsoon. Vendors also deal with the unpredictability of business as not every customer buys something.