Buses skip two bus stops on Velachery Main Road leaving passengers stranded

Commuters at the Concorde junction bus stop (near Halda) on Velachery Main Road have to often wait for long periods, as Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses keep skipping the bus stop. If the buses don’t stop, commuters are forced to take autorickshaws.

Since the MTC diverted buses bound for Velachery towards the Guindy railway station, only a few buses including S570, D70 and A51, pass through this bus stop on Velachery Main Road. With all these buses either Deluxe or Express services, the buses do not stop at the Concorde junction bus stop, causing severe inconvenience to commuters. This, despite MTC having long ago discontinued the ‘limited stop’ system.

H. Darshan, who works in a private office near Halda junction, rued that all the buses go by without stopping even as commuters have to wait for the one odd ordinary bus to pass by. He said that along a stretch of more than 2 km (from Little Mount to Checkpost bus stops) that has and having two bus stops including Concorde junction and Kannigapuram bus stop, MTC buses hardly stop.

Commuters want the MTC authorities to post a supervisor to make the buses stop regularly at these two bus stops.

A senior official of the MTC said they will take steps to make all buses stop regularly.