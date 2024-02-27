ADVERTISEMENT

Buses of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation to get automated ticketing system by first week of March

February 27, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The corporation’s Managing Director says the entire fleet will be provided a passenger information system by June 2025 and it is planning to procure 1,500 electric buses with funding from the World Bank and KfW, a German bank

The Hindu Bureau

As per a conservative estimate, the city transport system requires a total of 5,000 buses and the process of augmenting the fleet had begun, says the MTC Managing Director. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will be launching an automated ticketing system by the first week of March. MTC Managing Director Alby John, participating in the release of the ‘Ease of Moving Index of Chennai’ report at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Tuesday, said soon commuters would be provided with a passenger information system (PIS) in buses, for which 50 buses were being readied in a pilot project. “The entire fleet of the MTC will be inducted with the necessary PIS by June 2025,” he said.

Mr. John said the MTC planned to procure 1,500 electric buses – 1,000 buses through the World Bank (WB) funds and 500 with funds from KfW, a German bank. He said tenders had already been floated for procuring 500 e-buses with WB funding and 300 with funds from KfW. As per a conservative estimate, the city transport system required a total of 5,000 buses, and the process of augmenting the fleet had begun, he added.

The Ease of Moving Index Chennai City Profile study was carried out by OMI Foundation. The study surveyed nine parameters, covering 41 indicators, 110 metrics, and 50,000 respondents. More than 95% of respondents in the study underscored the efficient adoption of public transport, easy availability of public transport, including MTC buses, and the gender inclusive mobility component, where more women use public transport, and the presence of a unified metropolitan transport authority for the city.

MoU signed

Aishwarya Raman, Executive Director, OMI Foundation, said the study highlighted the sustainable mobility achievements of the city. Later, OMI Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT-M for exploring the opportunities in sustainable mobility. Raghunathan Rangaswamy, Dean of Global Engagement, IIT-M, also participated.

