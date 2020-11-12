Chennai

Bus transport to Karnataka sans e-registration till Nov.16

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday permitted the inter-State bus services to Karnataka “without e-registration” for six days between November 11 and 16, in view of Deepavali celebrations.

The Transport Department has requested consent for operation of bus services between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

A G.O. to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Wednesday, and it amended the G.O. issued earlier on October 31.

The State government has already allowed operation of private and public bus transport to Puducherry without e-registration.

